Padres host the Cubs, look to extend home win streak

Chicago Cubs (11-8, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (14-3, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (2-1, 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (1-1, 1.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, six strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -140, Padres +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Chicago Cubs looking to extend an 11-game home winning streak.

San Diego has an 11-0 record at home and a 14-3 record overall. Padres hitters have a collective .433 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Chicago has an 11-8 record overall and a 7-4 record in road games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .258, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .361 batting average to lead the Padres, and has a double and six home runs. Luis Arraez is 16-for-44 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has eight doubles and five home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-35 with a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 15-Day IL (elbow), Vidal Brujan: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

