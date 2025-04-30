Padres face the Giants with 1-0 series lead

San Francisco Giants (19-11, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-11, third in the NL West) San…

San Francisco Giants (19-11, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-11, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (2-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (3-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -123, Padres +104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants with a 1-0 series lead.

San Diego is 18-11 overall and 13-4 at home. Padres hitters are batting a collective .257, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

San Francisco is 19-11 overall and 10-7 in road games. The Giants have a 9-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has three doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Padres. Luis Arraez is 11-for-33 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has four doubles, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 10-for-33 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .220 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mason McCoy: 10-Day IL (finger), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Logan Gillaspie: 15-Day IL (oblique ), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (rib), Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reynolds: 15-Day IL (foot), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (side), Jerar Encarnacion: 60-Day IL (finger), Thomas Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

