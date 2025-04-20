Padres’ Arraez carted off the field after collision at first base

HOUSTON (AP) — San Diego’s Luis Arraez was carted off after colliding with Mauricio Dubón on a play at first…

HOUSTON (AP) — San Diego’s Luis Arraez was carted off after colliding with Mauricio Dubón on a play at first base in the first inning of Sunday night’s game with the Houston Astros.

Arraez hit a drag bunt on the first pitch of his at-bat, grounding it down the first base line to Christian Walker, who flipped it to second baseman Dubón, who ran over to cover first. As Dubón covered the base, he collided with Padres designated hitter Arraez, who appeared to hit Dubón’s arm or elbow with his face.

Both players hit the ground, but Arraez took the worst of it, laying motionless in foul territory next to first base as trainers and coaches from both teams came out to tend to him.

Dubón and Walker as well as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado stood and watched as Arraez was placed on a backboard and carted out of the stadium. As he was being placed on the cart, Arraez put his arm around San Diego manager Mike Shildt.

Arraez entered hitting .287 on the season with three home runs and seven RBIs.

