Ondřej Lingr and Ezequiel Ponce each score a goal, Dynamo beats Austin 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Ondřej Lingr scored his second goal in as many MLS appearances, Ezequiel Ponce also scored a goal and the Houston Dynamo beat Austin FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Bond had two saves for the Dynamo and recorded his first shutout since 2023.

Lingr — who made his MLS debut last time out when he subbed on in the 75th minute and then scored — opened the scoring in the 61st, putting away a volley off a failed clearance by Owen Wolff.

Houston (2-4-4) is unbeaten in four straight games, beginning with a 1-0 home win over Los Angeles FC on April 5.

Ponce, on the counter-attack, put away a feed from Griffin Dorsey to make it 2-0 in the 79th.

Brad Stuver had five saves for Austin (5-4-1).

Brendan Hines-lke (suspension) did not play for Austin after receiving a red card in a 1-0 win over the defending MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy last time out.

