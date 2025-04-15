Oilers’ Nurse suspended 1 game for cross-checking Kings’ Byfield in the back of the head

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for his team’s final game of the regular…

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended for his team’s final game of the regular season, but is eligible to return for the playoffs, after cross-checking Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield in the back of the head.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Tuesday following a disciplinary hearing with Nurse, who avoided missing the series opener in the fourth consecutive first round between the Oilers and Kings. He’ll forfeit $48,177 in salary.

Byfield left the game Monday night with what the Kings called an upper-body injury and did not return. Coach Jim Hiller had no update on the 22-year-old’s condition following a 5-0 victory at Edmonton. Byfield also did not play Tuesday night at Seattle.

In a post-whistle scrum late in the second period, Nurse put Byfield in a head lock, took him down and whacked him with his stick in the back of the helmet. Officials gave Nurse a major penalty, upholding that and ejecting him after video review.

This is Nurse’s third suspension for an on-ice incident and fourth overall. He got three games in 2016 for being the aggressor in a fight and one in 2022 for headbutting Kings center Phillip Danault during the first round, as well as one in 2023 for instigating a fight in the final 5 minutes against Vegas during the second round.

