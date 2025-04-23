Nuggets coach optimistic Michael Porter Jr. will play Game 3 vs. Clippers despite sprained shoulder

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. participated in the Denver Nuggets’ practice Wednesday and interim coach David Adelman said he…

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. participated in the Denver Nuggets’ practice Wednesday and interim coach David Adelman said he was hopeful Porter would play in Game 3 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

Adelman also said a stomach bug that had swept through the team earlier in the week, one that had him doubting if Jamal Murray would even play Monday night, was abating.

Porter sprained his left shoulder late in the Nuggets’ 105-102 loss in Game 2 and wasn’t on the floor when Denver missed desperation 3-pointers in the final seconds. He got hurt when Kris Dunn fell on him while the two scrambled for a loose ball.

Porter was in significant pain afterward, grimacing as he got dressed and saying he’d never dealt with that kind of pain.

He didn’t speak with reporters Wednesday but appeared to be in relative comfort on the court at the end of practice.

“I’m very optimistic” he’ll play Game 3, Adelman said. “Mike’s one that I don’t think gets enough credit for how tough he is and what he’s played through over these years. So, his pain threshold is something that people don’t understand and don’t get that he plays with all year long.

“So, do I know if Mike’s going to play? No. But I do know if Mike can play, he will. So, trust Mike.”

If Porter is limited or can’t play at all, Peyton Watson would get more minutes, as would Russell Westbrook and Jaylen Pickett.

The best-of-seven first-round series is tied 1-1 and the Nuggets held a light practice before flying to Los Angeles.

Before he got hurt, Porter had a terrific Game 2, scoring 15 points and grabbing a team-best 15 rebounds, following a 3-point performance in Denver’s 112-110 overtime win in Game 1.

“Yeah, the 15 rebounds is a great stat for a guy that was more more engaged,” Adelman said. “And that means he’s in the paint. He was hitting the offensive glass. He made an enormous 3 late. You know, that was a regret late (that) Michael wasn’t on the court” when Christian Braun and Nikola Jokic missed 3-pointers to tie in the final, chaotic seconds.

“So, yeah, I just thought he was much more engaged. He was in the paint a lot and a 6-10 guy like that really helps to have somebody on the glass where Nikola can be more aggressive to help with Kawhi (Leonard) and James (Harden) and Norman Powell attacking the basket.”

Sick ward

Murray said after the game that he’d played through an illness, and Adelman said Wednesday the bug affected several members of the organization, not just players.

“A lot of us were” sick, Adelman said. “And Jamal, when he showed up I didn’t know if he was going to play. He was very sick. But he got hydrated, they put all the meds in him, whatever they did, I don’t know. But he was able to play 40-plus minutes feeling not so well.

“He looked better today. You know how it is, every day you feel a little bit better. Obviously, get a good night’s sleep tonight, have all day tomorrow, get ready to go tomorrow night.”

Same guy

Denver won its first four games after firing coach Michael Malone and replacing him with Adelman, but nothing changed in Adelman’s approach following his first loss.

“No, because we could have lost Game 1,” he said. “This is about the process of figuring out how to win four games. It’s not about records and all that stuff. It’s just about the first to four. … That’s all I think about.”

