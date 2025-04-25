Nick Cousins and the Senators fined for warmup actions prior to Game 3 against the Maple Leafs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ottawa Senators and forward Nick Cousins have each been fined for his actions during warmups…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Ottawa Senators and forward Nick Cousins have each been fined for his actions during warmups prior to Game 3 of a first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The NHL on Friday docked the team $25,000 and Cousins just over $2,083, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for what it called unsportsmanlike conduct.

Cousins shot a puck at Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz during pregame warmups on Thursday night. Word emerged earlier Friday that the league was looking into something from warmups.

The Maple Leafs won in overtime to take a 3-0 series lead. Game 4 is Saturday night in Ottawa.

