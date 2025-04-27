NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Results

Sunday At zMax Dragway Concord, N.C. Final Finish order Top Fuel 1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Tony Stewart;…

Sunday

At zMax Dragway

Concord, N.C.

Final Finish order

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Tony Stewart; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Doug Foley; 7. Steve Torrence; 8. Steve Torrence; 9. Ida Zetterstrom; 10. Doug Kalitta; 11. Todd Paton; 12. Shawn Reed; 13. Scott Farley; 14. Lex Joon; 15. Spencer Massey; 16. Clay Millican.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Matt Hagan; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Hunter Green; 6. Dave Richards; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Chad Green; 9. Buddy Hull; 10. Daniel Wilkerson; 11. Paul Lee; 12. Jack Beckman; 13. Bob Tasca III; 14. Cruz Pedregon; 15. Bobby Bode; 16. Spencer Hyde.

Pro Stock

1. Dallas Glenn; 2. Greg Anderson; 3. Matt Hartford; 4. Eric Latino; 5. Erica Enders; 6. Chris McGaha; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Brandon Foster; 9. Mason McGaha; 10. Cody Coughlin; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Jeg Coughlin; 13. Deric Kramer; 14. Greg Stanfield; 15. Matt Latino; 16. Troy Coughlin Jr..

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith; 2. Richard Gadson; 3. Gaige Herrera; 4. Steve Johnson; 5. Chase Van Sant; 6. Marc Ingwersen; 7. Kelly Clontz; 8. Hector Arana Jr; 9. Angie Smith; 10. John Hall; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jianna Evaristo; 13. Chris Bostick; 14. Jerry Savoie.

Pro Modified

1. JR Gray; 2. Billy Banaka; 3. Alex Laughlin; 4. Mike Janis; 5. Rickie Smith; 6. Lyle Barnett; 7. Jose Gonzalez; 8. Dwayne Wolfe; 9. Sidnei Frigo; 10. Mike Stavrinos; 11. Justin Bond; 12. Mason Wright; 13. Stan Shelton; 14. Khalid alBalooshi; 15. Jordan Lazic; 16. Travis Harvey.

Round-by-Round Results

Top Fuel

First Round

Doug Foley, 3.775, 320.58 and Antron Brown, 4.999, 207.56 def. Shawn Reed, 5.811, 113.20 and Clay Millican, broke; Justin Ashley, 3.749, 332.02 and Brittany Force, 4.044, 276.35 def. Todd Paton, 4.020, 259.41 and Spencer Massey, 9.855, 78.37; Shawn Langdon, 3.728, 333.25 and Josh Hart, 3.755, 332.34 def. Ida Zetterstrom, 3.753, 330.55 and Scott Farley, 4.260, 192.96; Steve Torrence, 3.747, 335.65 and Tony Stewart, 3.774, 325.53 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.755, 328.46 and Lex Joon, 8.651, 84.90.

Semifinals

Kalitta, 4.661, 237.92 and Brown, 5.411, 168.39 def. Torrence, 6.184, 110.61 and Hart, 6.640, 100.24; Brown, 3.751, 334.24 and Stewart, 3.760, 323.35 def. Foley, 3.850, 316.38 and Torrence, 3.961, 311.56; Langdon, 3.773, 331.45 and Ashley, 3.781, 328.78 def. Force, 3.834, 322.81 and Hart, 6.727, 94.39.

Final

Langdon, 3.714, 330.63 def. Ashley, 3.776, 329.99, Stewart, 3.792, 309.06 and Brown, 5.441, 136.39.

Funny Car

First Round

J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.942, 329.50 and Hunter Green, Dodge Charger, 3.969, 318.39 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 4.078, 281.25 and Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.119, 272.78; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.939, 331.28 and Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.439, 306.26 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.469, 189.39 and Bobby Bode, GR Supra, 8.190, 91.64; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 3.902, 330.96 and Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.936, 328.22 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 4.020, 320.43 and Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.339, 204.51; Chad Green, Mustang, 3.973, 292.65 and Alexis DeJoria, Charger, 4.012, 297.16 def. Jack Beckman, Camaro, 4.934, 178.19 and Spencer Hyde, Mustang, 11.492, 48.22.

Semifinals

Hagan, 3.962, 325.77 and DeJoria, 5.115, 147.20 def. Richards, 10.378, 88.51 and C. Green, 4.574, 218.37; Prock, 3.930, 327.59 and Capps, 3.945, 325.77 def. H. Green, 4.073, 281.89 and Todd, 3.980, 327.59;

Final

Prock, 3.870, 332.92 def. Capps, 3.920, 327.51, Hagan, 3.939, 329.10 and DeJoria, 3.933, 327.98.

Pro Stock

First Round

Cory Reed, Chevy Camaro, 6.513, 211.83 and Eric Latino, Camaro, 6.549, 209.69 def. Cody Coughlin, Camaro, 8.527, 132.75 and Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, DQ; Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.566, 210.67 and Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.557, 212.66 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 11.171, 95.44 and Greg Stanfield, Camaro, 13.860, 68.95; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.487, 212.46 and Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.595, 208.81 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 9.148, 101.48 and Deric Kramer, Camaro, 13.083, 67.37; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.481, 213.13 and Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.526, 210.21 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.547, 211.13 and Matt Latino, Camaro, 14.119, 61.11.

Semifinals

Anderson, 6.512, 211.96 and Hartford, 6.533, 213.23 def. C. McGaha, 7.045, 205.35 and Foster, 12.502, 69.74; Glenn, 6.519, 211.86 and E. Latino, 6.523, 210.57 def. Enders, 6.559, 210.60 and Reed, 6.547, 211.66;

Final

Glenn, 6.495, 212.69 def. Anderson, 6.472, 212.13, Hartford, 8.825, 112.01 and E. Latino, foul.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

First Round

Steve Johnson, Suzuki Hayabusa, 6.798, 196.90 and Marc Ingwersen, EBR, 6.866, 197.51 def. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.890, 195.45 and Jerry Savoie, broke; Matt Smith, Buell 1190RX, 6.752, 202.18 and Chase Van Sant, Suzuki TL, 6.799, 199.08 def. Angie Smith, 1190RX, 6.791, 198.79 and Chris Bostick, Hayabusa, 6.847, 194.30; Kelly Clontz, TL, 6.891, 197.45 and Richard Gadson, Hayabusa, 9.393, 89.97 def. Jianna Evaristo, 1190RX, broke and Gaige Herrera, Hayabusa, 6.728, 201.70 and Hector Arana Jr, EBR, 6.825, 199.49 def. John Hall, Beull 1190RX, 6.797, 200.02.

Semifinals

M. Smith, 6.737, 203.16 and Gadson, 6.762, 200.62 def. Van Sant, 6.815, 197.91 and Clontz, 6.810, 196.87; Herrera, 6.762, 200.17 and Johnson, 6.806, 196.19 def. Ingwersen, 6.884, 195.59 and Arana Jr, 6.997, 162.08.

Final

M. Smith, 6.736, 202.91 def. Gadson, 6.738, 201.37, Herrera, 6.747, 201.13 and Johnson, 6.799, 196.62.

Point Standings

Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 451; 2. Tony Stewart, 392; 3. Antron Brown, 389; 4. Doug Kalitta, 330; 5. Brittany Force, 301; 6. Justin Ashley, 289; 7. Jasmine Salinas, 271; 8. Clay Millican, 262; 9. Steve Torrence, 228; 10. Josh Hart, 225.

Funny Car

1. Austin Prock, 413; 2. Paul Lee, 354; 3. Matt Hagan, 343; 4. Jack Beckman, 333; 5. Ron Capps, 292; 6. Chad Green, 266; 7. Daniel Wilkerson, 251; 8. (tie) Cruz Pedregon, 213; 9. (tie) J.R. Todd, 215; 10. Bob Tasca III, 219.

Pro Stock

1. (tie) Greg Anderson, 550; 2. Dallas Glenn, 561; 3. Matt Hartford, 363; 4. Cory Reed, 316; 5. Eric Latino, 250; 6. Deric Kramer, 236; 7. Mason McGaha, 222; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 219; 9. Aaron Stanfield, 182; 10. Matt Latino, 167.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Matt Smith, 232; 2. Gaige Herrera, 217; 3. Richard Gadson, 158; 4. Chase Van Sant, 126; 5. Angie Smith, 112; 6. Kelly Clontz, 105; 7. (tie) Marc Ingwersen, 88; 8. Steve Johnson, 95; 9. Jianna Evaristo, 86; 10. John Hall, 85.

