Newcastle manager Eddie Howe hospitalized and undergoing ‘ongoing’ tests

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is in the hospital and undergoing “ongoing” tests after falling ill, his…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is in the hospital and undergoing “ongoing” tests after falling ill, his Premier League team said Saturday.

Howe was admitted to the hospital late Friday “having felt unwell for a number of days,” Newcastle said in a statement.

“Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing,” the Saudi-controlled club said. “He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care.”

Howe will miss Newcastle’s Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday. His assistants, Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones, will lead the team at St. James’ Park.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.