New York Mets’ Mark Vientos leaves game because of groin tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets third baseman Mark Vientos left Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals because of groin tightness.

Vientos was replaced by Brett Baty in the fifth, one inning after Vientos made a leaping grab to rob Brendan Donovan of a hit.

New York’s cleanup hitter, Vientos was 0 for 2, dropping his batting average to .167. He homered in each of the previous two games, his first two homers of the season.

