Nets coach Jordi Fernandez takes blame for Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ injury scare

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez took the blame for Minnesota star Anthony Edwards’ injury scare in the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez took the blame for Minnesota star Anthony Edwards’ injury scare in the Nets’ 105-90 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday night.

“I was out of bounds trying to move out of the way,” Fernandez said. “I definitely have to be faster than that. Players’ health is the most important thing in the game, so next time I just have to move faster.”

Edwards seemed to dodge a serious injury and finished with 28 points and five rebounds as the Timberwolves won their fourth straight game.

He briefly left the game after he stepped backward onto the foot of Fernandez while making a 3-pointer late in the second quarter. Edwards was helped off the court, but returned for the start of the second half.

The Timberwolves are part of a crowd trying to finish among the top six in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. They can’t afford to lose Edwards.

The three-time All-Star has carried the Timberwolves this season after they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in the offseason. Edwards was averaging a career-best 27.3 points before Thursday’s game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.