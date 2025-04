NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

MANCHESTER REGIONAL At Southern New Hampshire University Arena Manchester, N.H. First Round Friday, March 28 Boston College 3, Bentley Falcons…

MANCHESTER REGIONAL

At Southern New Hampshire University Arena

Manchester, N.H.

First Round

Friday, March 28

Boston College 3, Bentley Falcons 1

Denver 5, Providence 1

Championship

Sunday, March 30

Denver 3, Boston College 1

FARGO REGIONAL

At Scheels Arena

Fargo, N.D.

First Round

Thursday, March 27

W. Michigan 2, Minnesota State Mavericks 1, 2OT

UMass 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Championship

Saturday, March 29

W. Michigan 2, UMass 1

ALLENTOWN REGIONAL

At PPL Center

Allentown, Pa.

First Round

Friday, March 28

Penn St. 5, Maine 1

UConn 4, Quinnipiac 1

Championship

Sunday, March 30

Penn St. 3, UConn 2, OT

TOLEDO REGIONAL

At Huntington Center

Toledo, Ohio

First Round

Thursday, March 27

Cornell 4, Michigan St. 3

Boston U. 8, Ohio St. 3

Championship

Saturday, March 29

Boston U. 3, Cornell 2, OT

FROZEN FOUR

At Enterprise Center

St. Louis

National Semifinals

Thursday, April 10

W. Michigan 3, Denver 2, 2OT

Boston U. 3, Penn St. 1

National Championship

Saturday, April 12

W. Michigan 6, Boston U. 2

