NBA Sixth Man Award Winners

2025 — Payton Pritchard, Boston

2024 — Naz Reid, Minnesota

2023 — Malcolm Brogdon, Boston

2022 — Tyler Herro, Miami

2021 — Jordan Clarkson, Utah

2020 — Montrel Harrell, L.A. Clippers

2019 — Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers

2018 — Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers

2017 — Eric Gordon, Houston

2016 — Jamal Crawford, L.A. Clippers

2015 — Lou Williams, Toronto

2014 — Jamal Crawford, L.A. Clippers

2013 — J.R. Smith, New York

2012 — James Harden, Oklahoma City

2011 — Lamar Odom, L.A. Lakers

2010 — Jamal Crawford, Atlanta

2009 — Jason Terry, Dallas

2008 — Manu Ginobili, San Antonio

2007 — Leandro Barbosa, Phoenix

2006 — Mike Miller, Memphis

2005 — Ben Gordon, Chicago

2004 — Antawn Jamison, Dallas

2003 — Bobby Jackson, Sacramento

2002 — Corliss Williamson, Detroit

2001 — Aaron McKie, Philadelphia

2000 — Rodney Rogers, Phoenix

1999 — Darrell Armstrong, Orlando

1998 — Danny Manning, Phoenix

1997 — John Starks, New York

1996 — Toni Kukoc, Chicago

1995 — Anthony Mason, New York

1994 — Dell Curry, Charlotte

1993 — Clifford Robinson, Portland

1992 — Detlef Schrempf, Indiana

1991 — Detlef Schrempf, Indiana

1990 — Ricky Pierce, Milwaukee

1989 — Eddie Johnson, Phoenix

1988 — Roy Tarpley, Dallas

1987 — Ricky Pierce, Milwaukee

1986 — Bill Walton, Boston

1985 — Kevin McHale, Boston

1984 — Kevin McHale, Boston

1983 — Bobby Jones, Philadelphia

