NBA Playoffs Sportsbook Promos: Top 6 Offers for Knicks-Pistons, Nuggets-Clippers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for Monday night’s games with the latest NBA playoffs sportsbook promos. New users who activate these offers will have the chance to go all in on Knicks-Pistons and Nuggets-Clippers.

Take advantage of these offers to claim bonus bets, first bets, odds boosts and other unique promos. New players can claim these NBA playoffs sportsbook promos from BetMGM, FanDuel, bet365, DraftKings, Caesars and Fanatics.

NBA Playoffs Sportsbook Promos: How to Sign Up

There are tons of opportunities to go big on the NBA playoffs. The Knicks are looking to build on a Game 1 win over the Pistons. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have all the momentum after beating the Clippers in overtime on Saturday. Grab these NBA playoffs sportsbook promos in time to win big on these matchups. Let’s take a closer look at the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Grab $150 Bonus or $1.5K First Bet







New players can click here and apply BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock this offer. Set up a new account and bet $10 to secure $150 in bonuses with a win (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV). New users in other states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers $250 NBA Playoffs Bonus







Click here to unlock this FanDuel Sportsbook promo. New users can go big on the NBA playoffs with a $5 bet on any game. If that initial wager wins, players will receive $250 in bonuses. This is a 50-1 odds boost available on any game this week.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet







Register with bet365 Sportsbook by clicking here and inputting bonus code WTOP365. New players will have the choice of a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Start betting on the Knicks-Pistons or Nuggets-Clippers.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 to Win $200 in Bonuses Instantly







Click here to register with DraftKings Sportsbook and grab an instant bonus. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other game. This will trigger a $200 bonus no matter the outcome of the selected game. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other available market.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes: Unlock $150 Bonus or 10 Profit Boosts







Click here to start the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook. Use promo code WTOPBG1 and bet $1 on any game. This will trigger a $150 bonus if that initial wager wins. New players who apply promo code WTOPDYW and start with a $1 bet will win 10 100% profit boosts. That’s all it takes to get in on the action.

Fanatics Sportsbook Unlocks NBA Playoffs Bonuses







Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users in most states will be eligible for 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets. Bet $30 to win $300 in guaranteed bonuses in select states (AZ, MI, NJ, and PA). Place a $50 bet to win $250 in bonuses in other locations (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV).

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.