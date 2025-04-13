NBA Play-In Glance

All Times EDT
Play-In
Seven vs. Eight seed
Tuesday, April 15
Atlanta at Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. (TNT)
Nine vs. Ten seed
Wednesday, April 16
Miami at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, April 18
Miami/Chicago winner at Atlanta/Orlando loser, TBD (TNT)
Dallas/Sacramento winner at Memphis/Golden State loser, TBD (ESPN)
