NBA Play-In Glance

The Associated Press

April 13, 2025, 6:45 PM

All Times EDT

Play-In

Seven vs. Eight seed

Tuesday, April 15

Atlanta at Orlando, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Nine vs. Ten seed

Wednesday, April 16

Miami at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dallas at Sacramento, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, April 18

Miami/Chicago winner at Atlanta/Orlando loser, TBD (TNT)

Dallas/Sacramento winner at Memphis/Golden State loser, TBD (ESPN)

