NBA Awards Finalists List

NBA Awards Finalists

Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Defensive Player of the Year

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta

Draymond Green, Golden State

Evan Mobley, Cleveland

Most Improved Player

Cade Cunningham, Detroit

Dyson Daniels, Atlanta

Ivica Zubac, L.A. Clippers

Rookie of the Year

Stephon Castle, San Antonio

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta

Jaylen Wells, Memphis

Sixth Man of the Year

Malik Beasley, Detroit

Ty Jerome, Cleveland

Payton Pritchard, Boston

Clutch Player of the Year

Jalen Brunson, New York

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota

Nikola Jokic

Coach of the Year

Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland

J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit

Ime Udoka, Houston

