NBA Awards Finalists List

NBA Awards Finalists
Most Valuable Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Defensive Player of the Year
Dyson Daniels, Atlanta
Draymond Green, Golden State
Evan Mobley, Cleveland
Most Improved Player
Cade Cunningham, Detroit
Dyson Daniels, Atlanta
Ivica Zubac, L.A. Clippers
Rookie of the Year
Stephon Castle, San Antonio
Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta
Jaylen Wells, Memphis
Sixth Man of the Year
Malik Beasley, Detroit
Ty Jerome, Cleveland
Payton Pritchard, Boston
Clutch Player of the Year
Jalen Brunson, New York
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota
Nikola Jokic
Coach of the Year
Kenny Atkinson, Cleveland
J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit
Ime Udoka, Houston
