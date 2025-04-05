NASCAR-Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 Results

Saturday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.37 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147…

Saturday

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap length: 1.37 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147 laps, 52 points.

2. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 147, 0.

3. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147, 53.

4. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147, 0.

5. (6) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 147, 37.

6. (16) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 147, 31.

7. (9) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 147, 43.

8. (15) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 147, 29.

9. (12) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 147, 28.

10. (10) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 147, 29.

11. (11) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 147, 28.

12. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 147, 25.

13. (14) Harrison Burton, Ford, 147, 40.

14. (5) Sam Mayer, Ford, 147, 23.

15. (22) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 147, 22.

16. (19) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 147, 21.

17. (7) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 147, 20.

18. (30) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 147, 19.

19. (23) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 147, 26.

20. (26) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 147, 17.

21. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147, 16.

22. (25) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 147, 15.

23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 147, 14.

24. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 147, 16.

25. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 147, 0.

26. (37) David Starr, Ford, 147, 11.

27. (36) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 147, 10.

28. (24) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 147, 9.

29. (35) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 147, 8.

30. (34) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 147, 14.

31. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 147, 12.

32. (28) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 147, 5.

33. (4) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 147, 5.

34. (38) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, 146, 3.

35. (20) William Sawalich, Toyota, 139, 2.

36. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, overheating, 137, 1.

37. (33) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, accident, 128, 1.

38. (13) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, suspension, 27, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.822 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 54 minutes, 57 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.105 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 36 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0-27; J.Allgaier 28-38; H.Burton 39-49; D.Starr 50; B.Jones 51-52; J.Allgaier 53-93; C.Eckes 94; J.Allgaier 95-98; R.Chastain 99-114; K.Sieg 115; H.Burton 116; B.Jones 117-126; R.Chastain 127-131; B.Poole 132-135; B.Jones 136-147

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Allgaier, 3 times for 56 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 27 laps; B.Jones, 3 times for 24 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 21 laps; H.Burton, 2 times for 12 laps; B.Poole, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Starr, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Sieg, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 2; A.Hill, 2; J.Love, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; B.Jones, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 346; 2. S.Mayer, 275; 3. A.Hill, 267; 4. S.Creed, 251; 5. J.Love, 247; 6. S.Smith, 243; 7. C.Zilisch, 224; 8. B.Jones, 216; 9. C.Kvapil, 213; 10. R.Sieg, 210; 11. H.Burton, 198; 12. J.Burton, 191; 13. D.Dye, 188; 14. A.Almirola, 186; 15. N.Sanchez, 177; 16. C.Eckes, 176.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.