NASCAR-Xfinity SciAps 300 Results

Saturday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300 laps, 0 points.

2. (3) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 300, 44.

3. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 300, 49.

4. (8) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 300, 48.

5. (14) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 300, 37.

6. (13) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 300, 39.

7. (5) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 300, 39.

8. (16) Corey Heim, Toyota, 300, 29.

9. (22) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 300, 28.

10. (17) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 300, 27.

11. (6) Sam Mayer, Ford, 300, 37.

12. (2) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 300, 36.

13. (19) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 299, 24.

14. (26) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 299, 23.

15. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 299, 22.

16. (7) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 299, 25.

17. (27) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, 298, 20.

18. (9) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 298, 19.

19. (11) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 298, 18.

20. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 298, 17.

21. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 298, 16.

22. (20) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 298, 15.

23. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 298, 14.

24. (18) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 298, 13.

25. (30) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 297, 12.

26. (10) Harrison Burton, Ford, 296, 11.

27. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 295, 10.

28. (33) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, 294, 9.

29. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 294, 8.

30. (28) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 294, 7.

31. (31) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 293, 6.

32. (36) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, 290, 5.

33. (37) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 289, 4.

34. (15) William Sawalich, Toyota, accident, 211, 5.

35. (35) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 141, 2.

36. (23) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, accident, 74, 1.

37. (21) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 73, 1.

38. (38) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

