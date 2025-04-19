NASCAR-Xfinity North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire Results

Saturday At Rockingham Speedway Rockingham, N.C. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 256…

Saturday

At Rockingham Speedway

Rockingham, N.C.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 256 laps, 40 points.

2. (2) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 256, 44.

3. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, 256, 34.

4. (28) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 256, 33.

5. (15) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 256, 34.

6. (10) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 256, 31.

7. (21) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 256, 30.

8. (22) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 256, 44.

9. (27) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 256, 28.

10. (16) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 256, 37.

11. (18) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 256, 36.

12. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 256, 31.

13. (1) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 256, 24.

14. (4) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 256, 23.

15. (34) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 256, 35.

16. (25) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 256, 29.

17. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 256, 20.

18. (12) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 256, 27.

19. (37) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 256, 18.

20. (35) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 256, 25.

21. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 254, 16.

22. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 15.

23. (9) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 252, 14.

24. (36) Vicente Salas, Chevrolet, 251, 13.

25. (5) William Sawalich, Toyota, 248, 12.

26. (11) Sam Mayer, Ford, accident, 247, 12.

27. (14) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, accident, 247, 20.

28. (30) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 247, 9.

29. (20) Thomas Annunziata, Chevrolet, suspension, 246, 8.

30. (32) Austin Green, Chevrolet, accident, 241, 7.

31. (3) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, accident, 240, 16.

32. (24) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 226, 5.

33. (23) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 180, 4.

34. (38) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, brakes, 171, 3.

35. (17) Sheldon Creed, Ford, accident, 109, 2.

36. (31) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, accident, 50, 0.

37. (7) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, disqualified, 256, 2.

38. (19) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, disqualified, 157, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 80.371 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 59 minutes, 38 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.691 seconds.

Caution Flags: 14 for 83 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Zilisch 0; N.Sanchez 1-44; J.Love 45-56; N.Sanchez 57-64; C.Kvapil 65-102; J.Love 103; C.Kvapil 104-112; D.Thompson 113-123; B.Jones 124-128; J.Love 129-133; B.Jones 134; J.Love 135-160; R.Sieg 161-187; C.Eckes 188; R.Sieg 189-238; J.Love 239-245; S.Smith 246-254; J.Love 255-256

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Sieg, 2 times for 77 laps; J.Love, 6 times for 53 laps; N.Sanchez, 2 times for 52 laps; C.Kvapil, 2 times for 47 laps; D.Thompson, 1 time for 11 laps; S.Smith, 1 time for 9 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 6 laps; C.Eckes, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 2; A.Hill, 2; S.Smith, 1; J.Love, 1; B.Jones, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 411; 2. S.Smith, 331; 3. S.Mayer, 324; 4. A.Hill, 311; 5. J.Love, 288; 6. C.Kvapil, 286; 7. B.Jones, 284; 8. C.Zilisch, 284; 9. R.Sieg, 276; 10. S.Creed, 254; 11. J.Burton, 251; 12. H.Burton, 243; 13. D.Dye, 240; 14. T.Gray, 223; 15. D.Thompson, 220; 16. C.Eckes, 218.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

