NASCAR-Xfinity Ag-Pro 300 Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 113…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 113 laps, 59 points.

2. (5) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 113, 40.

3. (1) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 113, 53.

4. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 113, 38.

5. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 113, 32.

6. (19) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 113, 31.

7. (31) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 113, 30.

8. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, 113, 33.

9. (11) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 113, 36.

10. (8) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 113, 27.

11. (6) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 113, 26.

12. (28) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 113, 25.

13. (21) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 113, 24.

14. (34) Sam Mayer, Ford, 113, 23.

15. (23) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 113, 33.

16. (9) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 113, 21.

17. (20) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 113, 20.

18. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 113, 19.

19. (37) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 113, 18.

20. (36) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, 113, 17.

21. (4) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 113, 16.

22. (32) Mason Maggio, Ford, 113, 15.

23. (26) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 113, 14.

24. (24) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 113, 13.

25. (15) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 113, 19.

26. (10) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 113, 12.

27. (13) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 112, 15.

28. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 112, 9.

29. (7) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 111, 13.

30. (38) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 108, 7.

31. (14) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 107, 12.

32. (30) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, accident, 102, 5.

33. (17) Aric Almirola, Toyota, accident, 100, 12.

34. (27) Katherine Legge, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 0.

35. (25) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, accident, 80, 2.

36. (35) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 78, 7.

37. (18) William Sawalich, Toyota, engine, 75, 3.

38. (33) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 52, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 138.184 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 10 minutes, 31 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 5 for 23 laps.

Lead Changes: 26 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Love 0-27; P.Emerling 28; J.Love 29-31; C.Eckes 32; J.Love 33-34; S.Smith 35; J.Love 36; C.Eckes 37; J.Burton 38-43; A.Hill 44-52; A.Alfredo 53; J.Love 54-68; B.Jones 69-73; J.Clements 74; K.Legge 75; G.Van Alst 76-77; B.Jones 78; S.Creed 79-87; B.Jones 88-89; J.Love 90-91; C.Zilisch 92-97; A.Hill 98-107; N.Sanchez 108; C.Zilisch 109-110; J.Allgaier 111; C.Zilisch 112; J.Burton 113

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Love, 6 times for 50 laps; A.Hill, 2 times for 19 laps; S.Creed, 1 time for 9 laps; C.Zilisch, 3 times for 9 laps; B.Jones, 3 times for 8 laps; J.Burton, 2 times for 7 laps; C.Eckes, 2 times for 2 laps; G.Van Alst, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Allgaier, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 1 lap; P.Emerling, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Clements, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; K.Legge, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Allgaier, 2; J.Love, 1; C.Zilisch, 1; B.Jones, 1; S.Smith, 1; A.Almirola, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 449; 2. A.Hill, 370; 3. S.Mayer, 347; 4. J.Love, 340; 5. C.Kvapil, 306; 6. C.Zilisch, 299; 7. B.Jones, 293; 8. S.Smith, 293; 9. J.Burton, 291; 10. S.Creed, 290; 11. R.Sieg, 284; 12. H.Burton, 276; 13. D.Dye, 267; 14. N.Sanchez, 251; 15. T.Gray, 249; 16. D.Thompson, 239.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

