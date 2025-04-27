NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 Results

Sunday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 188…

Sunday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 188 laps, 48 points.

2. (25) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 188, 54.

3. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188, 43.

4. (27) Noah Gragson, Ford, 188, 33.

5. (30) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188, 39.

6. (28) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 188, 38.

7. (18) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188, 30.

8. (20) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 188, 45.

9. (24) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 188, 28.

10. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188, 27.

11. (14) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 188, 27.

12. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 188, 33.

13. (12) Cole Custer, Ford, 188, 24.

14. (26) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 188, 29.

15. (17) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 188, 22.

16. (15) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 188, 26.

17. (10) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 188, 20.

18. (34) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188, 19.

19. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 188, 22.

20. (32) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 188, 17.

21. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188, 21.

22. (23) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 188, 17.

23. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188, 15.

24. (19) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 188, 18.

25. (37) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 188, 14.

26. (8) Josh Berry, Ford, 188, 14.

27. (2) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 188, 10.

28. (31) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 188, 0.

29. (36) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 187, 8.

30. (29) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 187, 7.

31. (33) Cody Ware, Ford, 186, 9.

32. (39) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 186, 5.

33. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, overheating, 71, 0.

34. (6) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 51, 3.

35. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 51, 2.

36. (22) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 42, 1.

37. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 42, 1.

38. (4) Ryan Preece, Ford, disqualified, 188, 1.

39. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, disqualified, 188, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 157.213 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 10 minutes, 52 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .022 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 22 laps.

Lead Changes: 67 among 23 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Z.Smith 0-3; J.Berry 4; J.Logano 5; M.McDowell 6-7; J.Berry 8; M.McDowell 9-10; Z.Smith 11; J.Berry 12-14; R.Preece 15; M.McDowell 16; R.Preece 17; M.McDowell 18-20; Z.Smith 21; J.Berry 22; K.Busch 23-25; C.Briscoe 26-40; C.Custer 41-42; J.Logano 43-48; D.Suárez 49; C.Buescher 50-51; D.Hamlin 52-58; B.Wallace 59; K.Larson 60-62; C.Hocevar 63; J.Yeley 64; A.Alfredo 65; W.Byron 66-69; A.Alfredo 70-73; R.Chastain 74; J.Nemechek 75; A.Alfredo 76; R.Chastain 77-80; A.Alfredo 81; R.Chastain 82-83; A.Alfredo 84-85; R.Chastain 86; D.Suárez 87; A.Alfredo 88-93; R.Chastain 94-95; A.Alfredo 96-99; R.Chastain 100; J.Logano 101-108; C.Hocevar 109; J.Logano 110; B.Wallace 111; M.McDowell 112-113; C.Hocevar 114; J.Logano 115-119; B.Wallace 120-122; J.Yeley 123; C.Elliott 124; C.Briscoe 125-127; T.Gibbs 128; C.Briscoe 129-130; T.Gibbs 131-161; J.Logano 162-164; J.Berry 165-166; T.Dillon 167; J.Berry 168-171; A.Cindric 172-174; W.Byron 175; A.Cindric 176; W.Byron 177-181; A.Cindric 182; R.Preece 183-185; A.Cindric 186; R.Preece 187; A.Cindric 188

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Gibbs, 2 times for 32 laps; J.Logano, 6 times for 24 laps; C.Briscoe, 3 times for 20 laps; A.Alfredo, 7 times for 19 laps; J.Berry, 6 times for 12 laps; R.Chastain, 6 times for 11 laps; W.Byron, 3 times for 10 laps; M.McDowell, 5 times for 10 laps; A.Cindric, 5 times for 7 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 7 laps; R.Preece, 4 times for 6 laps; B.Wallace, 3 times for 5 laps; Z.Smith, 3 times for 5 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Hocevar, 3 times for 3 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 3 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Custer, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Yeley, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Dillon, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Nemechek, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; K.Larson, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; W.Byron, 1; A.Cindric, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 389; 2. K.Larson, 358; 3. D.Hamlin, 337; 4. C.Elliott, 317; 5. C.Bell, 307; 6. T.Reddick, 303; 7. B.Wallace, 296; 8. R.Blaney, 276; 9. A.Bowman, 274; 10. R.Chastain, 246; 11. J.Logano, 246; 12. C.Briscoe, 235; 13. C.Buescher, 230; 14. A.Cindric, 219; 15. A.Allmendinger, 216; 16. K.Busch, 210.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.