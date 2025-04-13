NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 Results

Sunday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet,…

Sunday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 60 points.

2. (4) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 50.

3. (6) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 500, 40.

4. (14) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 500, 35.

5. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 39.

6. (26) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 31.

7. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500, 30.

8. (7) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 500, 42.

9. (8) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 500, 29.

10. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 499, 27.

11. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 499, 39.

12. (11) Josh Berry, Ford, 499, 25.

13. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 499, 37.

14. (15) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 499, 23.

15. (20) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 499, 22.

16. (16) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 498, 21.

17. (21) Austin Cindric, Ford, 498, 20.

18. (27) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 498, 20.

19. (22) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 498, 18.

20. (29) Ryan Preece, Ford, 498, 17.

21. (32) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 498, 16.

22. (2) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 498, 18.

23. (31) Noah Gragson, Ford, 498, 14.

24. (38) Joey Logano, Ford, 497, 13.

25. (24) Chris Buescher, Ford, 497, 12.

26. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 497, 11.

27. (18) Zane Smith, Ford, 497, 10.

28. (25) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 496, 9.

29. (33) Cole Custer, Ford, 495, 8.

30. (13) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 495, 7.

31. (19) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 495, 0.

32. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 494, 5.

33. (23) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 494, 4.

34. (37) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 494, 3.

35. (30) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 493, 2.

36. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 493, 1.

37. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, engine, 343, 17.

38. (36) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, suspension, 208, 1.

39. (39) Josh Bilicki, Ford, electrical, 193, 0.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 100.745 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 38 minutes, 43 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.250 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 40 laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Bowman 0-39; K.Larson 40-389; C.Hocevar 390-391; R.Blaney 392-439; K.Larson 440-500

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 2 times for 411 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 48 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 39 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; W.Byron, 1; K.Larson, 1; J.Berry, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. W.Byron, 315; 2. D.Hamlin, 266; 3. C.Bell, 263; 4. C.Elliott, 256; 5. T.Reddick, 254; 6. K.Larson, 244; 7. R.Blaney, 236; 8. B.Wallace, 233; 9. J.Logano, 232; 10. A.Bowman, 227; 11. C.Buescher, 215; 12. R.Chastain, 199; 13. R.Preece, 184; 14. C.Briscoe, 178; 15. K.Busch, 177; 16. A.Allmendinger, 168.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

