Napoli stays second after draw at Bologna and misses chance to close in on Inter

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Napoli missed the chance to close the gap on Serie A leader Inter Milan to a single point when it gave up a first-half lead and drew at Bologna 1-1 on Monday.

Bologna will be the happier side at moving a step closer to a second successive Champions League place by leapfrogging Juventus into the coveted fourth spot.

Bologna has one more point than Juventus and two more than Lazio.

Napoli was three points off the lead.

The night started well for Napoli with Frank Anguissa storming through a flimsy Bologna rearguard to score a fine solo goal after 18 minutes.

But Bologna equalized in the second half with a lovely finish from Dan Ndoye.

Miranda’s defense-splitting pass was cut back by Jens Odgaard and Ndoye’s sublimely cheeky finish with his backheel gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Santiago Castro missed a golden chance to grab the winner in the dying minutes for Bologna but he put his chance wide.

