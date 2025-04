Mutua Madrid Open Results

Tuesday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €8,055,385 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Tuesday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €8,055,385

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Qualification

Jacob Fearnley (2), Britain, def. Hugo Dellien (14), Bolivia, 7-5, 6-1.

Harold Mayot, France, def. Tristan Boyer, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Argentina, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (6), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Dusan Lajovic (12), Serbia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Qualification

Diane Parry (22), France, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto (9), Italy, 6-2, 6-2.

Maya Joint (4), Australia, def. Jil Teichmann (14), Switzerland, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Anna Blinkova (1), Russia, def. Kaitlin Quevedo, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (20), Belarus, def. Tyra Caterina Grant, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Zeynep Sonmez (3), Turkiye, def. Varvara Lepchenko, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Jana Fett, Croatia, def. Antonia Ruzic (23), Croatia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Alexandra Eala, Philippines, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-2.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Elina Avanesyan, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

