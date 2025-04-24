Mutua Madrid Open Results

Thursday
At Caja Magica
Madrid
Purse: €8,055,385
Surface: Red clay
MADRID (AP) _ Results Thursday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 128
Alexandre Muller, France, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0, ret.
Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Mattia Bellucci, Italy, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Singles
Round of 64
Liudmila Samsonova (18), Russia, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-4, 6-4.
Donna Vekic (19), Croatia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Clara Tauson (20), Denmark, 7-5, 7-5.
Magdalena Frech (27), Poland, def. Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
