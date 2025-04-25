Morel hits 2-run homer in 10th, Rays rally to beat Diamondbacks 7-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Christopher Morel hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to…

PHOENIX (AP) — Christopher Morel hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Thursday night.

Arizona led 4-3 before Yandy Diaz hit a tying run-scoring single off Ryne Nelson in the ninth.

Edwin Uceta (2-1) induced an inning-ending double play in the bottom half and Junior Caminero put the Rays ahead with a run-scoring double off J.P. Feyereisen (0-1) in the 10th. Morel made it 7-4 with his third homer and Pete Fairbanks worked around a walk for his fourth save.

Tim Tawa hit a solo homer for Arizona.

Diamondbacks starter Corbin Burnes was perfect until Diaz led off the fourth with a single and José Caballero hit a run-scoring double off him in the fifth. Burnes was pulled with one out in the sixth after he fumbled Caminero’s comebacker with a runner on third. He was replaced by Jalen Beeks, who gave up Morel’s run-scoring double to pull the Rays to 4-3.

Burnes allowed three runs — one earned — on three hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.

The Diamondbacks jumped on Rasmussen early.

Josh Naylor hit a run-scoring single in the first inning and Arizona scored two more off the right-hander in the second, on Thomas’ double and Corbin Carroll’s RBI groundout. Tawa led off the fifth with his fourth homer to put the Diamondbacks up 4-1.

Rasmussen allowed four runs on five hits and struck out five in five innings.

Key moment

Uceta snared Eugenio Suárez’s liner in the ninth to start an inning-ending double play.

Key stat

The Diamondbacks, one of baseball’s best defensive teams, had three errors.

Up next

Rays: RHP Shane Baz (2-0, 3.22 ERA) opens a three-game series at San Diego on Friday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (1-3, 5.60) will pitch in the opener of a three-game series against Atlanta on Friday.

