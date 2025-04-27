Monday’s NBA games: Cavaliers-Heat and Rockets-Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is all for physical playoff basketball and having to earn every shot, even if…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry is all for physical playoff basketball and having to earn every shot, even if he is the one taking the brunt of it, with the Houston Rockets swarming the Golden State star and doing all they can trying to slow him down.

In Game 4 on Monday night, he hopes to have Jimmy Butler back from a pelvic contusion to take off some of the pressure — though Curry was thrilled with all the contributions from his supporting cast in a 104-93 Game 3 win in which he scored 36.

“It’s been up there, compared to any other series we’ve been in. But I love it, as long as it’s consistent on both sides,” Curry said of the physicality. “You can play through some of that stuff, but if there’s like egregious wraps or holds, which there were in the first two games and they weren’t called, like that gets a little dicey.

“But it’s the playoffs. You try to not let it distract you and frustrate you, if a call doesn’t go your way or not. Play through it. Don’t look for bailouts, and usually good things happen over 48 (minutes).”

The Miami Heat are counting on their own good things when they try to stave off elimination at home Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lead the best-of-seven first-round series 3-0.

At Chase Center, Curry hit a 16-foot jumper with a hand in his face and was fouled. He kicked both feet in delight from the floor. Every scoring opportunity is a challenge.

“He’s Steph Curry, he’s one of the greatest players of all time,” coach Steve Kerr said of his superstar’s ability to handle all of the different defenses.

The Warriors took Sunday off and were waiting see whether Butler could return for Game 4 — and the do-everything forward certainly will be determined to get back. He couldn’t play last season for Miami in the opening round because of a knee injury and the Heat wound up falling to eventual champion Boston in five games.

This season, the Heat might be hard-pressed to see a Game 5.

Cleveland posted the biggest playoff road win in nearly eight years on Saturday, going into Miami and winning by 37 points. It was the largest margin of victory for a road team since the Cavaliers — in the LeBron James era — beat Boston by 44 in Game 2 of the 2017 Eastern Conference finals.

“This is a team that’s never going to go away,” Cleveland guard Donovan Mitchell said of the Heat. “They’re always going to play hard, play aggressive. So, respect to them. … And I said it in the pregame huddle. I’m like: ‘I don’t care if we’re up 10, down 10, down 20, up 20. Continue to play the same way for 48 minutes.’ And we did that.”

The Cavs also are playing for some time off. A sweep would mean, at minimum, they would get four full rest days — and possibly more — before starting the second round against either Indiana or Milwaukee.

Curry could use some rest eventually, too, so making it two in a row at home would put Golden State in great position.

These physical playoffs are featuring calls and no-calls — and more often than not, Curry is facing double-teams and constant contact.

Houston’s Dillon Brooks had four fouls by halftime, then fouled out in the closing minutes.

“I think it’s playoff basketball, they let you play a little bit more. We don’t mind that,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said.

Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, 10 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Warriors lead 2-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Warriors by 3.5.

What to Know: Once the Warriors finally got going in Game 3, they set the tone. Drawing Brooks into foul trouble from the opening tip didn’t hurt, and Golden State’s 18 second-chance points to 11 by the Rockets showed Kerr how much energy his team had, a drastic difference from the first two games. Golden State’s reserves came up big to back Curry, with Gary Payton II scoring 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Buddy Hield scoring 17, with five 3-pointers. The Rockets held a narrow 36-35 rebounding advantage while surrendering 10 offensive rebounds to the Warriors. Whether or not Butler returns, Curry believes Golden State proved it can play high-level basketball even when down a star player.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

When/Where to Watch: Game 4, 7:30 p.m. EDT (TNT)

Series: Cavaliers lead 3-0.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Cavaliers by 8.5.

What to Know: This is the 11th time a Cleveland team has gone up 3-0 in a best-of-seven series. The other 10 all ended in sweeps, and given the way Saturday went (a 37-point Cavs victory, the worst playoff loss in Heat history) there’s little reason to think this one won’t be another 4-0 romp. Darius Garland wanted to play for the Cavs on Saturday but a sprained big toe kept him sidelined; it’s reasonable to think that a 3-0 lead might keep him on the bench Monday as well. Former Heat forward Max Strus has been a quiet hero for Cleveland in this series, both for his knowledge of the Miami ways but also for how he often has taken the defensive lead against Tyler Herro and either knocked down open shots or made the right pass to aid others. Miami insists that it won’t “let go of the rope,” and there’s been no shortage of times where the Heat could – and didn’t – quit on the season. The question is if they have enough left to find a way to force this matchup back to Cleveland.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

