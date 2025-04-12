Monaco moves closer to a Champions League spot after beating Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Monaco moved closer to a Champions League spot for next season after downing struggling Ligue 1 rival…

PARIS (AP) — Monaco moved closer to a Champions League spot for next season after downing struggling Ligue 1 rival Marseille 3-0 at home on Saturday.

Japan forward Takumi Minamino, Switzerland striker Breel Embolo and captain Denis Zakaria scored at Stade Louis II as Monaco leapfrogged Marseille and moved into second place.

Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record-extending 13th title last weekend with six games to spare, but the race for the three remaining Champions League places is very much on with at six teams in contention. The top three get an automatic spot in the Champions League with the team in fourth spot entering qualifying.

Monaco took the lead in the 34th minute after Marseille lost the ball in midfield.

Embolo released striker Mika Biereth breaking down the right. After his effort was blocked, the ball rolled out to Lamine Camara and he poked it to Minamino, who finished from close range.

Poor marking allowed Vanderson to slip a pass to the unmarked Embolo in the 58th minute and he clipped the ball into the bottom corner, and then gave Biereth a piggyback as they celebrated.

Marseille’s defending has been poor all season and got even worse for the third goal.

The defenders failed to deal with a routine high ball and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli ended up dragging down Embolo. Zakaria guided his penalty into the top right corner.

It was Marseille’s fourth loss in five league games and coach Roberto De Zerbi’s side is now under pressure to hold third place.

Fourth-placed Strasbourg could move level on points with a win against sixth-placed Nice later Saturday.

Also Saturday, Toulouse hosted seventh-placed Lille.

PSG is exempt from playing this weekend to better prepare for its Champions League quarterfinal return leg against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.