MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 26 remaining free agents:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BOSTON (1) —James Paxton, lhp.
CHICAGO (1) — Dominic Leone, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (2) — Robbie Grossman, of; Will Smith, lhp.
MINNESOTA (1) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp.
NEW YORK (1) — Anthony Rizzo, 1b;
TEXAS (2) — Matt Duffy, 3b; David Robertson, rhp.
ATHLETICS (1) — Alex Wood, lhp.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ATLANTA (2) — Adam Duvall, of; Whit Merrifield, inf-of.
CHICAGO (1) —Drew Smyly, lhp.
COLORADO (2) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of.
NEW YORK (2) — J.D. Martinez, dh; Brooks Raley, lhp.
PHILADELPHIA (1) — Spencer Turnbull, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (2) — Marco Gonzales, lhp; Yasmani Grandal, c.
ST. LOUIS (3) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (1) — David Peralta, of.
