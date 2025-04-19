Minnesota United extends unbeaten run to 8, remains unbeaten at home after 0-0 draw with Dallas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maarten Paes finished with four saves for Dallas and Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair stopped…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Maarten Paes finished with four saves for Dallas and Minnesota United’s Dayne St. Clair stopped three shots as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

St. Clair notched his fifth clean sheet of the season as Minnesota United (4-1-4) upped its unbeaten run to eight. Minnesota United’s only setback this season came in the season opener — a 1-0 road loss to Los Angeles FC.

Paes earned his first shutout of the campaign to help Dallas (3-3-3) remain unbeaten on the road this season with a 2-0-3 record.

Logan Farrington started out front for Dallas in place of Petar Musa, who sprained his ankle last week and didn’t make the trip.

Minnesota United improves to 3-0-1 at home.

The all-time series is tied at 7-7-5. Dallas is 2-5-3 in St. Paul.

Dallas travels to play Inter Miami on Sunday. Minnesota United will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

