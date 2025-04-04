Mexican soccer club León gets court date for legal fight against FIFA over Club World Cup entry

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sport’s highest court said Friday it will hold fast-track appeals next month as Mexican soccer club…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sport’s highest court said Friday it will hold fast-track appeals next month as Mexican soccer club León tries to overturn a FIFA decision to expel it from the Club World Cup in the United States.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said León and its sibling club Pachuca have separately filed appeals against a FIFA ruling last month that since they have the same owner they can’t both play at Club World Cup.

“Club León filed an additional appeal against the decision by the FIFA secretary general to be reinstated in the competition,” the court said in a statement.

“The appeals will be expedited and heard during the week of May 5,” CAS said.

No target was given for a verdict in the case that will decide the final place in the 32-team lineup for the month-long tournament. The Mexican clubs qualified by winning the continental club championship for the CONCACAF region in different years.

FIFA revealed plans this week for a one-game qualification playoff between Los Angeles FC and Mexican team América if its ruling is upheld at CAS.

In a separate CAS process, Costa Rican club Alajuelense is arguing its case to get the final entry, which will be worth a minimum $9.55 million payment plus an additional share of the $1 billion tournament prize fund based on results. The tournament starts June 14.

Alajuelense’s case is being heard April 23 in Madrid, though its importance is secondary to the León appeal.

León was included by FIFA in the tournament draw in December despite the pending multi-club ownership issue. It was drawn in a group with Chelsea, Esperance from Tunisia and Flamengo of Brazil.

