Mets put Young on injured list and bring up Waddell to make 1st MLB appearance in 4 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Poised to make his first major league appearance in almost four years, left-hander Brandon Waddell was called up by the New York Mets from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night.

New York used reliever Huascar Brazobán as an opener for the second time this season, with Waddell in waiting to hopefully soak up several innings.

“A guy that is more of a pitchability-type guy. You know, moves the ball around. Strike thrower. Been in professional baseball for a long time, and he’ll play a big part of this game today,” manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Brazobán and Waddell were lined up to pitch so New York could give No. 1 starter Kodai Senga his customary fifth day of rest before he gets the ball in Thursday’s series finale.

The major league-leading Mets also placed lefty reliever Danny Young on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a sprained pitching elbow.

That’s an untimely development because their top left-handed reliever, A.J. Minter, is also on the IL with a significant left lat strain after getting hurt Saturday in Washington. He underwent another MRI on Wednesday, and season-ending surgery is a possibility.

A decision will probably be made within a couple of days, Mendoza said. A treatment program of rest and rehabilitation remains an option — but the 31-year-old pitcher will be unavailable for an extended period regardless.

Minter was in the Mets’ clubhouse Wednesday, with his left arm in a sling.

Veteran right-hander Chris Devenski was selected from Triple-A, right-hander Kevin Herget was optioned to Syracuse and lefty Brooks Raley was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Raley, recovering from elbow surgery last May, was re-signed Tuesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $1.85 million. He is throwing bullpens but won’t be ready to join the team for a while.

The roster shuffle left Waddell as the only left-hander in New York’s reliable bullpen.

Waddell, who turns 31 on June 3, was 1-1 with a 1.54 ERA in five starts at Syracuse, with 21 strikeouts and seven walks in 23 1/3 innings. His most recent big league outing came with the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 9, 2021.

He is 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in 11 major league games, all in relief, with Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Baltimore and St. Louis from 2020-21. He has nine strikeouts and 11 walks in 12 2/3 innings.

Waddell was released by the Cardinals in July 2022 and spent the next 2 1/2 years pitching in South Korea and China. He spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the KBO, going 7-4 with a 3.12 ERA in 14 starts before signing with the Mets in December.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Waddell was selected by the Pirates in the fifth round of the 2015 amateur draft after winning a College World Series championship at Virginia.

In other news, right-hander Paul Blackburn (right knee inflammation) threw a bullpen Tuesday and is scheduled to pitch Friday in a rehab outing for Class A Brooklyn.

Mendoza also said Brandon Nimmo was feeling better, but the left fielder was out of the starting lineup for the second consecutive night because of an illness that’s been going around the Mets’ clubhouse.

“Hopefully we have a player today,” Mendoza said. “It’s not a stomach bug. This is more like the flu.”

