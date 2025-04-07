Mets play the Marlins on home winning streak

Miami Marlins (5-4) vs. New York Mets (6-3) New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-1,…

Miami Marlins (5-4) vs. New York Mets (6-3)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -249, Marlins +204; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

New York had an 89-73 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mets averaged 8.4 hits per game in the 2024 season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 32-49 record in road games last season. The Marlins slugged .378 as a team in the 2024 season while hitting 0.9 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Nick Fortes: day-to-day (neck), Derek Hill: day-to-day (back), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

