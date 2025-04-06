Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan makes first appearance in 6 years

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan struck out five of 11 batters over…

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan struck out five of 11 batters over 2 2/3 scoreless innings for Class A St. Lucie against Jupiter on Sunday in the Florida State League in his first game appearance in six years.

A right-hander who turns 24 on April 17, Allan allowed two hits and two walks. He threw 28 of 44 pitches for strikes.

Allan was selected by the Mets in the third round of the 2019 amateur draft with the 89th overall pick out of Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, and signed for a $2.5 million bonus. He made five starts and one relief appearance that year for the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets and Class A Brooklyn but hadn’t pitched since Aug. 31, 2019.

The 2020 minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and Allan had Tommy John surgery on May 14, 2021. He underwent right elbow ulnar nerve transposition surgery the following Jan. 11 and then Tommy John revision surgery in 2023.

