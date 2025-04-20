Mets off to rousing start and ready for 1st clash with NL East rival Phillies

NEW YORK (AP) — Off to a fast start, the New York Mets are primed for their first clash with…

Following a four-game sweep of St. Louis, the Mets welcome Bryce Harper and the Phillies to Citi Field for a three-game set beginning Monday night. It will be the first meeting between the bitter NL East rivals since New York eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs last October.

“I expect it to be high energy. They obviously don’t like the way things ended last year and I’m sure they’d like to make a statement right away,” Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said Sunday.

“So for us, it’s a big series. They’re a very good team and we know that. We knew that from last year and we know that this year. They even improved this offseason and made some great additions. So, this is going to be a fun series. It is early, but every game counts.”

New York is 15-7 overall and 9-1 at Citi Field, tied for the second-best start to a season at home in franchise history. Fans are fired up, too, with the Mets drawing more than 38,000 for every game of their weekend series against the Cardinals.

“Last year it was not like this (in April). So I appreciate the fans coming out and giving us love and supporting us,” star shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “We definitely do feel it.”

Philadelphia is 13-9 after blowing a late lead Sunday at home and losing 7-5 to the Miami Marlins in 10 innings.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill (2-2, 1.40 ERA) faces a struggling Aaron Nola (0-4, 6.65) in the series opener Monday night. It’s newcomer Griffin Canning (2-1, 3.43) against Phillies lefty Cristopher Sánchez (2-0, 2.96) on Tuesday night, and David Peterson (1-1, 3.27) opposing ex-Met Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.73) in a Wednesday matinee.

Philadelphia won the NL East last season by six games over New York and Atlanta, but Lindor’s grand slam helped the wild-card Mets close out the Phillies in Game 4 of their best-of-five Division Series.

That sent Pete Alonso and the surprising Mets into the National League Championship Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Six months later, fellow slugger Juan Soto gets his first taste of the New York-Philly rivalry after signing a record $765 million, 15-year contract to join the Mets in December.

“It’s going to be star-studded,” Nimmo said. “I think the fans should enjoy it.”

