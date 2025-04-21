Mets look to keep home win streak alive, host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (13-9, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-7, first in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (13-9, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-4, 6.65 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (2-2, 1.40 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Phillies +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

New York is 15-7 overall and 9-1 in home games. The Mets have a 9-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 4-5 record in road games and a 13-9 record overall. The Phillies are 8-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Morgan Alonso leads the Mets with 16 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and six home runs). Francisco Lindor is 13-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has four doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI while hitting .272 for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 13-for-41 with two doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .251 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .247 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.