Mets host the Phillies on 5-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (13-10, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (16-7, first in the NL East) New York;…

Philadelphia Phillies (13-10, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (16-7, first in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-0, 2.96 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Mets: Griffin Alexander Canning (2-1, 3.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -133, Mets +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York has a 16-7 record overall and a 10-1 record in home games. The Mets are 6-2 in games decided by one run.

Philadelphia has a 13-10 record overall and a 4-6 record on the road. The Phillies have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .341.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Morgan Alonso has a .341 batting average to lead the Mets, and has nine doubles, a triple and six home runs. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-42 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryson Stott leads the Phillies with a .295 batting average, and has four doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI. Nicholas Alexander Castellanos is 11-for-35 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Paul Cady Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Weston Wilson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.