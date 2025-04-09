Mets host the Marlins, look to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (5-6, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (8-3, first in the NL East) New York;…

Miami Marlins (5-6, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (8-3, first in the NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (2-0, 0.87 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -231, Marlins +190; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Miami Marlins.

New York is 8-3 overall and 5-0 at home. The Mets have a 4-0 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 5-6 record overall and a 1-3 record on the road. Marlins hitters have a collective .305 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Mets lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has three home runs, seven walks and 15 RBI while hitting .333 for the Mets. Juan Soto is 11-for-36 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Otto Lopez has a double and two home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 12-for-40 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 8-2, .223 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: day-to-day (back), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

