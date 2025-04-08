Mets host the Marlins, aim to continue home win streak

Miami Marlins (5-5) vs. New York Mets (7-3) New York; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-1,…

Miami Marlins (5-5) vs. New York Mets (7-3)

New York; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Connor Gillispie (0-1, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Mets: Clay Holmes (0-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -282, Marlins +228; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Miami Marlins.

New York went 89-73 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Mets averaged 8.4 hits per game last season and totaled 207 home runs.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 32-49 record on the road last season. The Marlins averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .244.

INJURIES: Mets: Luis Torrens: day-to-day (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Derek Hill: day-to-day (back), Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (back), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.