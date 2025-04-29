Mets hit 3 homers off E-Rod and play dazzling defense in 8-3 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte each hit an early two-run homer, and the New York Mets…

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte each hit an early two-run homer, and the New York Mets put on a dazzling display of sparkling defense Tuesday night in their 8-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pete Alonso also went deep off an ineffective Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3) as the Mets improved to 21-9, the top record in the majors. They are 13-1 at Citi Field, the best home start in franchise history.

Handed a 7-0 cushion after the third, David Peterson (2-1) yielded one run over five innings to help deal the Diamondbacks their fifth loss in six games. He was boosted by highlight-worthy fielding plays from Tyrone Taylor in center field, Lindor at shortstop and Alonso at first base.

Taylor had an RBI double in a four-run second and an RBI single in a three-run third. Luisangel Acuña singled twice, stole a base and scored two runs.

Key moment

Mets outfielder Juan Soto was shaken up after landing hard on his right shoulder while trying for a diving catch of Jorge Barrosa’s run-scoring double in the fifth. The $765 million slugger was checked quickly by an athletic trainer and finished the game.

Key stat

Rodriguez was tagged for eight runs and nine hits in four innings, the most runs he’d allowed since giving up nine in 2 2/3 innings with Boston against Tampa Bay on June 27, 2016. The left-hander served up three homers after not permitting any in his previous five road starts.

Up next

Arizona newcomer Corbin Burnes (0-1, 4.05 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Wednesday night, seeking his first win since signing a $210 million contract as a coveted free agent.

New York planned to call up 30-year-old lefty Brandon Waddell from Triple-A Syracuse to pitch some portion of the game in his Mets debut as the team gives RHP Kodai Senga his customary fifth day of rest.

