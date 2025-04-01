Mets face the Marlins leading series 1-0

New York Mets (2-2) vs. Miami Marlins (3-2) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Marlins:…

New York Mets (2-2) vs. Miami Marlins (3-2)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (0-0); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -157, Marlins +133; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Miami Marlins leading the series 1-0.

Miami had a 62-100 record overall and a 30-51 record in home games last season. The Marlins averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2024 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

New York had an 89-73 record overall and a 43-38 record on the road last season. The Mets slugged .415 as a team last season with 3.1 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Marlins: Jesus Tinoco: 15-Day IL (the miami marlins placed rhp jesus tinoco on the 15-day injured list.), Declan Cronin: 15-Day IL (hip), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Connor Norby: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jesus Sanchez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Weathers: 15-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (back), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (knee), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (knee), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sean Manaea: 15-Day IL (oblique), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (lat), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

