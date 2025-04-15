Mets’ Canning will miss Wednesday’s start due to illness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mets RHP Griffin Canning will not make his scheduled start against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon,…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mets RHP Griffin Canning will not make his scheduled start against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon, the team announced on Tuesday.

Manager Carlos Mendoza said that Canning (1-1, 4.20 ERA) was “under the weather” and that his start would be pushed back by a day or two, depending on how quickly he recovers.

After the Mets’ 6-3 loss to the Twins on Tuesday, Mendoza said RHP Justin Hagenman would be recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and would pitch the bulk of the innings on Wednesday, though they were still deciding whether to start Hagenman or use a bullpen arm as an opener.

The Mets still have to make a roster move to replace Jose Siri, who is headed to the injured list with a fractured tibia.

