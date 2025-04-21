Mehidy 5-for helps to trim Zimbabwe lead against Bangladesh in 1st test

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a five-for and Zimbabwe’s lead was reduced to 25 runs by…

SYLHET, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a five-for and Zimbabwe’s lead was reduced to 25 runs by the end of day two Monday of the first test.

Half-centuries by opener Brian Bennett (57) and Sean Williams (59) led Zimbabwe to 273 and a first-innings lead of 82.

But that was down to 25 by day’s end when Bangladesh reached 57-1 at stumps, with opener Mahmudul Hasan (28) and Mominul Haque (15), who hit 56 in the first innings, in the middle.

After bowling out Bangladesh for 191, Zimbabwe resumed on 67 without loss and looked set for a significant innings lead but Mehidy triggered a collapse. Zimbabwe lost its last five wickets for 80 runs.

Zimbabwe was initially unsettled by pacer Nahid Rana, who took 3-74.

Nahid struck in the day’s second over. He banged one in short with searing pace and Ben Curran, unable to evade the extra bounce, fended it to short leg on 18 and 69-1. Mominul Haque dived forward to take an excellent catch.

Fellow opener Bennett was comfortable negotiating all kinds of questions the Bangladeshi bowlers threw at him. He brought up his maiden test fifty off just 56 balls by driving Hasan Mahmud’s back-of-length delivery past cover point.

But Bennett was undone by Nahid’s extra bounce and pace, ending a 60-ball knock which included 10 boundaries.

Hasan Mahmud in the next over uprooted Nick Welch’s stumps with an in-swinger.

With Zimbabwe at 88-3, Williams and captain Craig Ervine steadied the innings, hinting at a potential comeback.

But Nahid broke a threatening 41-run partnership in the penultimate over before lunch by inducing a faint outside edge from Ervine on 8. The on-field umpire initially gave not out but Bangladesh overturned the decision on review.

Williams swept left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to the boundary to raise his fourth test fifty from 87 balls, and shared another little but significant partnership with Wessly Madhevere.

Pacer Khaled Ahmed got the better of Madhevere for 24 with a short ball to end the 48-run partnership.

Mehidy, who was expensive in the morning session, readjusted his line and length to take Zimbabwe’s last five wickets and earn his 11th test five-for.

He began with the big wicket of Williams, caught by Mahmudul at long-off after he hit six fours and two sixes in a 108-ball 59. By then Zimbabwe had a two-run lead.

With five wickets at hand, Zimbabwe still was favored to take the lead past 100 with Nyasha Mayavo batting resolutely and Richard Ngarava giving him support.

But Mehidy dismissed Mayavo on 35 to expose the tail and struck at regular intervals to deny Zimbabwe taking the lead out of Bangladesh’s reach.

When Bangladesh came to bat in the second innings, fast bowler Blessing Muzurabani dismissed opener Shadman Islam for 4.

Then Mahmudul, dropped on 6 and 18, and Mominul survived some testing spells in the late afternoon to reach stumps unscathed.

