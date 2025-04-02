McTavish scores in shootout to give Ducks 4-3 win over Sharks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the San…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mason McTavish scored the only goal in the shootout, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Trevor Zegras and Sam Colangelo each had a goal and an assist, Jackson LaCombe also scored for Anaheim, and McTavish had three assists. Lukas Dostal stopped 28 shots as the Ducks won for the fourth time in six games.

Alexander Wennberg, Shakir Mukhamadullin and Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored for San Jose. Alexandar Georgiev finished with 34 saves as the Sharks lost their third straight (0-2-1).

McTavish scored in the third round and Tyler Toffoli’s attempt went wide right on the Sharks’ last try to give the Ducks the win.

The Sharks trailed 3-1 after 20 minutes and Vlasic pulled them within one at 4:08 of the third with his first goal since March 14, 2024. The veteran defenseman was playing his 1,315th regular-season NHL game but just his 19th this season.

Wennberg tied it with a one-timer from while falling to his knees in the right circle with 3:14 remaining.

Zegras gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead 2:04 into the game, redirecting a pass from Colangelo in front off the inside of Georgiev’s right skate.

Mukhamadullin tied it at 5:28 with a long one-timer from the right point off a pass from Mario Ferraro, with the puck going through Dostal’s five-hole. It was the rookie defenseman’s second goal in 33 career NHL games.

LaCombe put the Ducks back ahead with a power-play goal at 8:13 with a fluttering shot through traffic.

Colangelo made it 3-1 with 59 seconds left in the first as he pounced on a loose puck in the crease behind Georgiev after McTavish’s attempt on a rebound trickled through the goalie’s pads.

Takeaways

Sharks: San Jose has lost five of seven and eight of their last 11. The Sharks earned a point to become the last NHL team to reach 50 points.

Ducks: Anaheim is 6-6-1 in its last 13 games. The Ducks are 14 points out of a playoff spot with eight games remaining.

Key moment

After making 16 saves in the third period, Georgiev stopped all three shots he faced in overtime to get the game to the shootout.

Key stat

The Ducks were held to just four shots on goal in the second period — the fewest allowed by the Sharks in any period all season.

Up next

Sharks host Edmonton on Thursday, and Ducks play at Calgary.

