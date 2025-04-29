McCutchen leads Pirates against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

Chicago Cubs (17-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-18, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40…

Chicago Cubs (17-12, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (11-18, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (2-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Pirates: Andrew Heaney (2-1, 1.72 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -153, Pirates +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs after Andrew McCutchen’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Pittsburgh is 11-18 overall and 6-7 in home games. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.98 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Chicago has a 17-12 record overall and an 8-5 record on the road. The Cubs have gone 4-2 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Kiner-Falefa has a .280 batting average to lead the Pirates, and has three doubles and a triple. Bryan Reynolds is 12-for-41 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 RBI while hitting .286 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 15-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .272 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Justin Anthony Lawrence: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Mayza: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Endy Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Gonzales: 10-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Horwitz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyson Miller: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryan David Brasier: 15-Day IL (hip), Javier Assad: 15-Day IL (oblique)

