Maxey re-injures finger and will miss remaining games this season for the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey won’t return this season after re-injuring his sprained right finger. Maxey was ramping up for…

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey won’t return this season after re-injuring his sprained right finger.

Maxey was ramping up for a return to play, but an MRI confirmed he damaged the finger again. The team said Wednesday he is expected to make a full recovery.

Maxey posted a career high 26.3 points per game and added 3.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season.

Last season, Maxey was a first-time All-Star and the league’s Most Improved Player. With former MVP Joel Embiid in place, the 76ers acquired Paul George in the offseason, adding to the excitement.

But Maxey has played only 52 games and hasn’t been in action since March 3. George played in just 41 games this season, then was shut down for the year after receiving injections in his left groin and left knee. The 76ers shut down Embiid in February so his left knee could heal.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.