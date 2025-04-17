Max Verstappen says he’s ‘relaxed’ despite speculation about his Formula 1 future

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said he feels “very relaxed” amid speculation about his future…

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen said he feels “very relaxed” amid speculation about his future with Red Bull, though he acknowledged on Thursday there is frustration within the team.

Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko had raised concerns after last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix that Verstappen could reconsider his future with the team if it couldn’t provide a car capable of fighting for the title.

Verstappen, the four-time defending champion, finished sixth in Bahrain after dealing with “ridiculous” brake problems and trouble with both of his pit stops.

“Honestly, a lot of people are talking about it, except me,” Verstappen said Thursday ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when asked how interested he’d be in joining other teams.

“I just want to focus on my car, work with the people in the team. That’s the only thing that I’m thinking about in Formula 1 at the moment. I’m very relaxed.”

Verstappen is third in the standings, eight points off leader Lando Norris of McLaren, and took an upset win at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Bahrain race Sunday was a dominant win for Norris’ teammate Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen accepted there was widespread frustration within the Red Bull team when asked about a report his manager Raymond Vermeulen angrily confronted Marko after the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“To my knowledge, I think they were having just a conversation about everything, which I think is allowed. If someone picks up on it, people can always see it in their own way, how people are discussing things, but I think we were all left frustrated with the result and, of course, the things that went wrong in the race,” Verstappen said.

He added that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was also involved in the talks.

“We all care, at the end of the day. We care about the team. We care about the people. We care about results,” Verstappen said. “I think that’s quite normal.”

