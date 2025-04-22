Matthew Tkachuk back in Panthers’ lineup for Game 1 against Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk is back in the Florida Panthers’ lineup, returning to play in Game 1 of…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk is back in the Florida Panthers’ lineup, returning to play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup champions’ first-round series at Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk went through practices Saturday and Monday, then took part in the team’s day-of-game skate Tuesday in Tampa before the final decision on his return was made. Tkachuk hadn’t played for the Panthers since Feb. 8 because of a lower-body injury suffered during the 4 Nations Face-off tournament two months ago.

He was on Florida’s second line for practice Monday and the skate on Tuesday, alongside Mackie Samoskevich and Sam Bennett. And Game 1 against Tampa Bay was marking Tkachuk’s first time in a game with former Boston forward Brad Marchand as one of his teammates. The Panthers acquired Marchand at the trade deadline.

Tkachuk missed the team’s final 25 games of the regular season, yet still finished with 22 goals, 35 assists and 57 points — third-most on the team in all three categories. He was also second on the Panthers this season with 11 power-play goals.

Over his first two playoff runs with the Panthers in 2023 and 2024, both of which netted trips to the Stanley Cup Final, Tkachuk had 46 points in 44 games.

