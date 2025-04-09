Matic describes Onana as ‘one of the worst goalkeepers’ in Man United’s history

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic fanned the flames Wednesday ahead of the Europa League match against Manchester…

LYON, France (AP) — Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic fanned the flames Wednesday ahead of the Europa League match against Manchester United by describing Andre Onana as “one of the worst goalkeepers” in the English club’s history.

Onana, who joined from Inter Milan in 2023, has said in the build-up to Thursday’s first leg of the quarterfinals that United is “way better” than Lyon.

When that was put to Matic in a news conference, the 36-year-old former Serbia international said: “I respect everyone but to say that you need to give an answer. If you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United history, you need to take care what you are talking about.”

Matic played for United from 2017-22, leaving before Onana arrived.

“If David De Gea, Peter Schmeichel, (Edwin) van der Sar said that, I would question myself,” Matic added. “But if you are one of statistically the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, then he needs to show that before he says. We will see.”

The Cameroon goalkeeper helped Inter reach the Champions League final in 2023, and played in the competition’s semifinals with Ajax in 2019.

