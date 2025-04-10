Masters Tournament Scores

Thursday
At Augusta National
Augusta, Ga.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72
First Round
|Justin Rose, England
|31-34—65
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|36-32—68
|Corey Conners, Canada
|35-33—68
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|33-35—68
|Bryson DeChambeau, United States
|34-35—69
|Tyrrell Hatton, England
|33-36—69
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|36-34—70
|Jason Day, Australia
|36-34—70
|Harris English, United States
|35-35—70
|Aaron Rai, England
|32-38—70
|Daniel Berger, United States
|35-36—71
|Fred Couples, United States
|35-36—71
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|34-37—71
|Max Greyserman, United States
|35-36—71
|Brian Harman, United States
|35-36—71
|Viktor Hovland, Norway
|38-33—71
|Sungjae Im, South Korea
|37-34—71
|Michael Kim, United States
|35-36—71
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|35-36—71
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|34-37—71
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|34-37—71
|Matthew McCarty, United States
|36-35—71
|Patrick Reed, United States
|35-36—71
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|36-35—71
|Davis Thompson, United States
|36-35—71
|Bubba Watson, United States
|36-35—71
|Brian Campbell, United States
|36-36—72
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|37-35—72
|Tom Hoge, United States
|36-36—72
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|32-40—72
|Zach Johnson, United States
|35-37—72
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|33-39—72
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|36-36—72
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|35-37—72
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|34-38—72
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|37-35—72
|Cameron Young, United States
|37-35—72
|Sam Burns, United States
|36-37—73
|Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia
|37-36—73
|Tommy Fleetwood, England
|38-35—73
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|35-38—73
|Tom Kim, South Korea
|38-35—73
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|34-39—73
|Davis Riley, United States
|37-36—73
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|37-36—73
|Adam Schenk, United States
|36-37—73
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|34-39—73
|Hiroshi Tai, Singapore
|35-38—73
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|38-35—73
|Justin Thomas, United States
|37-36—73
|Byeong Hun An, South Korea
|37-37—74
|Keegan Bradley, United States
|38-36—74
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|35-39—74
|Cameron Davis, Australia
|37-37—74
|Max Homa, United States
|35-39—74
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|38-36—74
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|39-35—74
|Bernhard Langer, Germany
|35-39—74
|J.T. Poston, United States
|35-39—74
|Charl Schwartzel, South Africa
|36-38—74
|J.J. Spaun, United States
|38-36—74
|Will Zalatoris, United States
|35-39—74
|Angel Cabrera, Argentina
|37-38—75
|Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico
|35-40—75
|Tony Finau, United States
|36-39—75
|Chris Kirk, United States
|34-41—75
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|37-38—75
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|39-36—75
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|38-37—75
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|34-41—75
|Mike Weir, Canada
|38-37—75
|Danny Willett, England
|37-38—75
|Jose Luis Ballester, Spain
|40-36—76
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|40-36—76
|Wyndham Clark, United States
|37-39—76
|Austin Eckroat, United States
|39-37—76
|Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands
|37-39—76
|Joe Highsmith, United States
|40-36—76
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|35-41—76
|Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei
|38-38—76
|Evan Beck, United States
|39-38—77
|Laurie Canter, England
|36-41—77
|Billy Horschel, United States
|39-38—77
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain
|37-40—77
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|39-38—77
|Adam Scott, Australia
|38-39—77
|Lucas Glover, United States
|41-37—78
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|37-41—78
|Sepp Straka, Austria
|39-39—78
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|39-40—79
|Russell Henley, United States
|38-41—79
|Noah Kent, United States
|36-43—79
|Patton Kizzire, United States
|39-40—79
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|39-40—79
|Nick Dunlap, United States
|43-47—90
