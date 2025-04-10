Live Radio
Masters Tournament Scores

The Associated Press

April 10, 2025, 7:36 PM

Thursday

At Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72

First Round

Justin Rose, England 31-34—65
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 36-32—68
Corey Conners, Canada 35-33—68
Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-35—68
Bryson DeChambeau, United States 34-35—69
Tyrrell Hatton, England 33-36—69
Akshay Bhatia, United States 36-34—70
Jason Day, Australia 36-34—70
Harris English, United States 35-35—70
Aaron Rai, England 32-38—70
Daniel Berger, United States 35-36—71
Fred Couples, United States 35-36—71
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 34-37—71
Max Greyserman, United States 35-36—71
Brian Harman, United States 35-36—71
Viktor Hovland, Norway 38-33—71
Sungjae Im, South Korea 37-34—71
Michael Kim, United States 35-36—71
Min Woo Lee, Australia 35-36—71
Shane Lowry, Ireland 34-37—71
Denny McCarthy, United States 34-37—71
Matthew McCarty, United States 36-35—71
Patrick Reed, United States 35-36—71
Cameron Smith, Australia 36-35—71
Davis Thompson, United States 36-35—71
Bubba Watson, United States 36-35—71
Brian Campbell, United States 36-36—72
Sergio Garcia, Spain 37-35—72
Tom Hoge, United States 36-36—72
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 32-40—72
Zach Johnson, United States 35-37—72
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 33-39—72
Maverick McNealy, United States 36-36—72
Collin Morikawa, United States 35-37—72
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 34-38—72
Sahith Theegala, United States 37-35—72
Cameron Young, United States 37-35—72
Sam Burns, United States 36-37—73
Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 37-36—73
Tommy Fleetwood, England 38-35—73
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 35-38—73
Tom Kim, South Korea 38-35—73
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 34-39—73
Davis Riley, United States 37-36—73
Xander Schauffele, United States 37-36—73
Adam Schenk, United States 36-37—73
Jordan Spieth, United States 34-39—73
Hiroshi Tai, Singapore 35-38—73
Nick Taylor, Canada 38-35—73
Justin Thomas, United States 37-36—73
Byeong Hun An, South Korea 37-37—74
Keegan Bradley, United States 38-36—74
Patrick Cantlay, United States 35-39—74
Cameron Davis, Australia 37-37—74
Max Homa, United States 35-39—74
Dustin Johnson, United States 38-36—74
Brooks Koepka, United States 39-35—74
Bernhard Langer, Germany 35-39—74
J.T. Poston, United States 35-39—74
Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 36-38—74
J.J. Spaun, United States 38-36—74
Will Zalatoris, United States 35-39—74
Angel Cabrera, Argentina 37-38—75
Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 35-40—75
Tony Finau, United States 36-39—75
Chris Kirk, United States 34-41—75
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 37-38—75
Phil Mickelson, United States 39-36—75
Jon Rahm, Spain 38-37—75
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 34-41—75
Mike Weir, Canada 38-37—75
Danny Willett, England 37-38—75
Jose Luis Ballester, Spain 40-36—76
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 40-36—76
Wyndham Clark, United States 37-39—76
Austin Eckroat, United States 39-37—76
Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands 37-39—76
Joe Highsmith, United States 40-36—76
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 35-41—76
Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 38-38—76
Evan Beck, United States 39-38—77
Laurie Canter, England 36-41—77
Billy Horschel, United States 39-38—77
Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 37-40—77
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 39-38—77
Adam Scott, Australia 38-39—77
Lucas Glover, United States 41-37—78
Matthieu Pavon, France 37-41—78
Sepp Straka, Austria 39-39—78
Thomas Detry, Belgium 39-40—79
Russell Henley, United States 38-41—79
Noah Kent, United States 36-43—79
Patton Kizzire, United States 39-40—79
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 39-40—79
Nick Dunlap, United States 43-47—90

