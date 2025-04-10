Masters Tournament Scores

Thursday At Augusta National Augusta, Ga. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,555; Par: 72 First Round Justin Rose, England 31-34—65 Ludvig…

Justin Rose, England 31-34—65 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 36-32—68 Corey Conners, Canada 35-33—68 Scottie Scheffler, United States 33-35—68 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 34-35—69 Tyrrell Hatton, England 33-36—69 Akshay Bhatia, United States 36-34—70 Jason Day, Australia 36-34—70 Harris English, United States 35-35—70 Aaron Rai, England 32-38—70 Daniel Berger, United States 35-36—71 Fred Couples, United States 35-36—71 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 34-37—71 Max Greyserman, United States 35-36—71 Brian Harman, United States 35-36—71 Viktor Hovland, Norway 38-33—71 Sungjae Im, South Korea 37-34—71 Michael Kim, United States 35-36—71 Min Woo Lee, Australia 35-36—71 Shane Lowry, Ireland 34-37—71 Denny McCarthy, United States 34-37—71 Matthew McCarty, United States 36-35—71 Patrick Reed, United States 35-36—71 Cameron Smith, Australia 36-35—71 Davis Thompson, United States 36-35—71 Bubba Watson, United States 36-35—71 Brian Campbell, United States 36-36—72 Sergio Garcia, Spain 37-35—72 Tom Hoge, United States 36-36—72 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 32-40—72 Zach Johnson, United States 35-37—72 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 33-39—72 Maverick McNealy, United States 36-36—72 Collin Morikawa, United States 35-37—72 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 34-38—72 Sahith Theegala, United States 37-35—72 Cameron Young, United States 37-35—72 Sam Burns, United States 36-37—73 Nicolas Echavarria, Colombia 37-36—73 Tommy Fleetwood, England 38-35—73 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 35-38—73 Tom Kim, South Korea 38-35—73 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 34-39—73 Davis Riley, United States 37-36—73 Xander Schauffele, United States 37-36—73 Adam Schenk, United States 36-37—73 Jordan Spieth, United States 34-39—73 Hiroshi Tai, Singapore 35-38—73 Nick Taylor, Canada 38-35—73 Justin Thomas, United States 37-36—73 Byeong Hun An, South Korea 37-37—74 Keegan Bradley, United States 38-36—74 Patrick Cantlay, United States 35-39—74 Cameron Davis, Australia 37-37—74 Max Homa, United States 35-39—74 Dustin Johnson, United States 38-36—74 Brooks Koepka, United States 39-35—74 Bernhard Langer, Germany 35-39—74 J.T. Poston, United States 35-39—74 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 36-38—74 J.J. Spaun, United States 38-36—74 Will Zalatoris, United States 35-39—74 Angel Cabrera, Argentina 37-38—75 Rafael Campos, Puerto Rico 35-40—75 Tony Finau, United States 36-39—75 Chris Kirk, United States 34-41—75 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 37-38—75 Phil Mickelson, United States 39-36—75 Jon Rahm, Spain 38-37—75 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 34-41—75 Mike Weir, Canada 38-37—75 Danny Willett, England 37-38—75 Jose Luis Ballester, Spain 40-36—76 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 40-36—76 Wyndham Clark, United States 37-39—76 Austin Eckroat, United States 39-37—76 Justin Hastings, Cayman Islands 37-39—76 Joe Highsmith, United States 40-36—76 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 35-41—76 Kevin Yu, Chinese Taipei 38-38—76 Evan Beck, United States 39-38—77 Laurie Canter, England 36-41—77 Billy Horschel, United States 39-38—77 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 37-40—77 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 39-38—77 Adam Scott, Australia 38-39—77 Lucas Glover, United States 41-37—78 Matthieu Pavon, France 37-41—78 Sepp Straka, Austria 39-39—78 Thomas Detry, Belgium 39-40—79 Russell Henley, United States 38-41—79 Noah Kent, United States 36-43—79 Patton Kizzire, United States 39-40—79 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 39-40—79 Nick Dunlap, United States 43-47—90

